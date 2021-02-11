Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Expands By 1,025.0%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NROM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Noble Roman’s has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

