Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Decreases By 84.2%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the January 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NRDBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY remained flat at $$8.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,128. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

