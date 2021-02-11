Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declines By 68.0%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 316,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $215,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NQP opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

