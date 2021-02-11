Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Decreases By 71.4%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,048. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 108,675 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 224,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

