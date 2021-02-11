Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Expands By 237.8%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OCDDY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.43. 6,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.94.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

