Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Declines By 80.0%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

