Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Rises By 334.0%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Petrogress stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

