Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Rises By 334.0%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Petrogress stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Petrogress
