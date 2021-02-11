Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Drops By 69.0%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $28.55.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

