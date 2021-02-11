Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Decreases By 89.7%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the January 14th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

POAHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POAHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 344,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

