Short Interest in PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Decreases By 92.5%

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the January 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POTN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 24,205,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804,159. PotNetwork has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. The company also publishes PotNetwork magazine. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

