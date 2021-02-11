Short Interest in PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Decreases By 92.5%

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the January 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:POTN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 24,205,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804,159. PotNetwork has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About PotNetwork
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.