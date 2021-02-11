Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Drops By 69.0%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the January 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PRYMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.