Short Interest in Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Increases By 550.0%

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 83,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,829. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $25.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76.
About Quantum Computing
Featured Article: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.