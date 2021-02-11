Short Interest in Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Increases By 550.0%

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 83,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,829. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $25.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc focuses on the quantum computing and artificial intelligence software development activities. It intends to develop heterogeneous software that could run on various quantum platforms. Its products that are in development include financial portfolio optimizer, a software that would evaluate the potential return, risks, market volatility, and transaction costs of various portfolios to help financial advisors and investment managers decide on the optimal investment approach; and cybersecurity applications.

