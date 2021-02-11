Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Decreases By 79.6%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the January 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RLBD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 1,934,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Real Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Real Brands
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.