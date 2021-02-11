Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Decreases By 79.6%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the January 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RLBD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 1,934,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Real Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Real Brands

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

