Short Interest in Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Decreases By 84.1%

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the January 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
REDFY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,345. Rediff.com India has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Rediff.com India
