Short Interest in Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Decreases By 84.1%

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the January 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

REDFY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,345. Rediff.com India has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Rediff.com India alerts:

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.