Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Decreases By 68.8%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RTOKY stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.