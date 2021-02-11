Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Drops By 91.5%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 14th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.