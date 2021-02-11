Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rises By 400.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNMBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.