Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Declines By 85.3%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 14th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKWFF remained flat at $$28.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ING Group raised Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

