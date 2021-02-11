Short Interest in Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) Decreases By 86.8%

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ruhnn in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ruhnn by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ruhnn by 147.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ruhnn by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 113,968 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

NASDAQ RUHN opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Ruhnn has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ruhnn from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.