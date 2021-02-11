Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Grows By 700.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

