Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Decreases By 70.4%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $$47.79 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600. Signify has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

