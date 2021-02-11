Short Interest in Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Declines By 96.4%

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 14th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,925,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smart Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 58,923,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Smart Cannabis
