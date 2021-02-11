Short Interest in Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Declines By 96.4%

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 14th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,925,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smart Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 58,923,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Smart Cannabis alerts:

About Smart Cannabis

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.