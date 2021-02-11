Short Interest in Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Drops By 95.6%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 14th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SENR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,589. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides environmental, clean-technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors.

