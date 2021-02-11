Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Expands By 340.0%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Symrise has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYIEY shares. UBS Group upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

