Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Drops By 97.5%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the January 14th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.89. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.