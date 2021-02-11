Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Decreases By 73.3%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the January 14th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TLTZY opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

TLTZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

