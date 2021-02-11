Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Decreases By 75.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

