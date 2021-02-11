Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Declines By 69.2%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 14th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $26.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

