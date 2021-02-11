Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Expands By 433.3%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TVE opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.