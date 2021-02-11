Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Increases By 37,256.7%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,502,900 shares, a growth of 37,256.7% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Thai Beverage Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:TBVPF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

