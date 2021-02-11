Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Decreases By 73.9%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the third quarter valued at $503,000.

SZC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

