Short Interest in Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) Expands By 416.7%

Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIGE opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Tigrent has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Tigrent Company Profile
