Short Interest in Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Decreases By 70.6%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TOFB opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tofutti Brands has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of non dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company offers non dairy soy based products includes frozen desserts, nondairy cheeses and spreads, other frozen food products and various dry grocery products to gourmet shops, kosher supermarkets, natural/health food stores and national and regional supermarket chains.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.