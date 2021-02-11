Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Declines By 99.1%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the January 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

