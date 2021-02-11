Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Expands By 19,450.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 19,450.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

