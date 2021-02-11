Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Rises By 255.0%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the January 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QEBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,321. Virtual Medical International has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
About Virtual Medical International
