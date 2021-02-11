Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Expands By 933.3%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.