Short Interest in Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Grows By 223.1%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WSCC opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Waterside Capital has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

