Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Declines By 92.6%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEEEF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

