Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Drops By 68.2%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

