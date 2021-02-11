ShowHand Hits Market Capitalization of $70,707.42 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $70,707.42 and approximately $243.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.88 or 0.01096522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.74 or 0.05356008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018967 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00035356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

