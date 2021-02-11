Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.84

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 8017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

