SIBCoin Trading 46.1% Higher Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $775,840.51 and $7,934.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.69 or 0.03716308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00384562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.42 or 0.01117862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.00466827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00427043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00303907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00024863 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,975,088 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

