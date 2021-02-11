Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.73

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $115.73 and traded as high as $132.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) shares last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 1,163,784 shares.

SIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.27 ($148.55).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.73.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

