SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the January 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SIF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,351. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

