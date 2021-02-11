SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.74. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 21,869 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%.
About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
