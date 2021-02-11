SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.74. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 21,869 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.