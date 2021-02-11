Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 507,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

