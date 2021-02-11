Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares rose 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 5,397,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,619,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

