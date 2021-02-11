Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 26,277 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 873,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,618,750. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

