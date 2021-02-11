Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 7,798 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 boosted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

NYSE BA traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $209.92. The company had a trading volume of 285,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869,683. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

